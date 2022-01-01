Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Rosario's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rosario's Italian Restaurant

2221 West Main St, Medford

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
More about Rosario's Italian Restaurant
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panko Parmesan Chicken Strips$9.00
with Honey Mustard

Contains:
More about Common Block Brewing Co-

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Pretzels

Pies

French Fries

Teriyaki Chicken

Chili

Chicken Teriyaki

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Map

More near Medford to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston