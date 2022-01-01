Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken parmesan in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Chicken Parmesan
Medford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
2221 West Main St, Medford
Avg 4.6
(1065 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan
$20.00
More about Rosario's Italian Restaurant
Common Block Brewing Co-
315 E 5th St., Medford
No reviews yet
Panko Parmesan Chicken Strips
$9.00
with Honey Mustard
Contains:
More about Common Block Brewing Co-
Browse other tasty dishes in Medford
Pretzels
Pies
French Fries
Teriyaki Chicken
Chili
Chicken Teriyaki
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
More near Medford to explore
Bend
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Arcata
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Bend
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston