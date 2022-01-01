Mercado Santa Monica
Classic and contemporary cuisine inspired by fresh, local ingredients and Chef Jose's Mexican roots.
1416 4th St
Location
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
