Rustic Canyon

We're a Michelin-starred, neighborhood restaurant, just blocks from the famous Santa Monica Farmers' Market. Led by Executive Chef Andy Doubrava, we offer a hyper-seasonal, zero-waste menu showcasing the best ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and fishers with sustainable practices. Dishes change nearly every day and we have an extensive, award-winning wine list, so there's always something new to discover.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

1119 Wilshire Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.4 (11599 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1119 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica CA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 am
