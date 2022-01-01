Rustic Canyon
We're a Michelin-starred, neighborhood restaurant, just blocks from the famous Santa Monica Farmers' Market. Led by Executive Chef Andy Doubrava, we offer a hyper-seasonal, zero-waste menu showcasing the best ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and fishers with sustainable practices. Dishes change nearly every day and we have an extensive, award-winning wine list, so there's always something new to discover.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
1119 Wilshire Blvd • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1119 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
