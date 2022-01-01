Go
Blue Plate Taco image
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Blue Plate Taco

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

5860 Reviews

$$

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A

Santa Monica, CA 90401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Lobster Taco$8.50
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
Elote$7.00
grilled street-style corn with cotija
Knife, Fork, Spoon Set for 1
Available upon request
Shrimp Taco$5.00
mojo de ajo butter marinated, pumpkin seed pesto, cream, cucumber, jicama, cilantro crema
Chips and Salsa
comes with house ranchera salsa
Fish Combo$18.00
a la plancha (seared), cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
Guacamole & Chips
housemade chips served with pico de gallo house ranchera| add salsa flight $4
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Taco$4.50
melted jack, guajillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica CA 90401

Directions

Nearby restaurants

BOA
orange starNo Reviews
101 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Sushi Roku
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Ocean Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Blue Plate Oysterette
orange star4.3 • 5249
1355 Ocean Ave Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
The Albright
orange star4.0 • 1579
258 Santa Monica Pier Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Blue Plate Taco

orange star4.3 • 5860 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston