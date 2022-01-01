Go
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd.

Popular Items

22oz Fountain Drink
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger$7.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$8.98
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$6.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries$2.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
Junior 1/4 lb Burger$5.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
Youngster Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
Comes standard with Red and Pickle
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd.

Cedar Park TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

