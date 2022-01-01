Go
Toast

Serranos

Come on in for sizzling fajitas, fresh margaritas, homemade tortillas and a great time!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1900 E Whitestone BlvD • $$

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas Clasicos$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
Pint Salsa$5.00
Take a Pint of our Fresh Serranos Salsa!
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Chimichanga$12.50
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
Mexican Rice$2.00
Reg Classic Frozen Rita To Go$8.50
Made with fresh citrus juices and El Jimador Reposado tequila.
Rg Queso$7.50
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Tortillas
Lg Queso$13.00
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1900 E Whitestone BlvD

Cedar Park TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Joie

No reviews yet

C'est la joie!

Curry Pizza House

No reviews yet

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you’ll love to eat and makes you feel great.

PhoNatic

No reviews yet

Substitute zucchini noodles to make your pho even healthier!!

Jack Allen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston