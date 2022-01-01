Go
Milano's Kosher Restaurant

Italian - Kosher Restaurant

PIZZA

19090 NE 29 Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries
Premium fries can be ordered individually or mixed. Served with a choice of sauce.
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks$12.99
Homemade Mozarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine hearts topped with homemade croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, onions, sliced pepperoncini, crumbled feta cheese & balsamic vinaigrette.
Specialty Slices$4.99
Neapolitan Round
Thin crust pizza with mozzarella & tomato sauce available in 12" (Personal) & 18" Ex-Large pies.
Garlic Rolls
Golden baked dough knots marinated with fresh garlic, vegetable oil, Parmesan cheese and seasonings.
Neapolitan Slice$3.25
Thin crust pizza with mozzarella & tomato sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19090 NE 29 Ave

Aventura FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
