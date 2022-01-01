Go
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

All vegan organic bakery serving a variety of pastries, kolaches, and specialty drinks!

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230

Popular Items

Strawberry Toaster$5.50
Lemon cookie$2.25
Torta de Jamón$12.50
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa
Mixed Berry Toaster$5.50
Vegansito Bar$4.50
Jalapeno sausage cheeze kolache$6.50
Breakfast sausage and cheese biscuits$5.50
Banana Peanut Butter Cupcake$3.75
Bean And Cheeze Pupusa$4.75
Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products
GF Oreo sandwich$4.50
Location

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
