Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
All vegan organic bakery serving a variety of pastries, kolaches, and specialty drinks!
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230
Popular Items
Location
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Come in and enjoy!
Highlander Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sangria on the Burg
Come in and enjoy!