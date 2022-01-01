Beef teriyaki in Missoula
Missoula restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
More about Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula
Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula
2901 Brooks Street, Missoula
|Kids Beef Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.95
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
|Beef Teriyaki
|$19.50
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl
|$12.50
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
More about Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula
|Beef Teriyaki Salad
|$9.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large
|$10.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Beef Teriyaki Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.
More about Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula
Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula
2901 Brooks Street, Missoula
|Beef Teriyaki Pan
|$44.95
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Beef Teriyaki Salad
|$9.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
|$10.50
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.