California rolls in Missoula
Missoula restaurants that serve california rolls
Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula
2901 Brooks Street, Missoula
|California Rolls 4pc
|$9.45
Avocado, crab, and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger.
|California Rolls 8pc
|$14.50
Avocado, crab, and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger.
Sushi Palace - Missoula
2901 Brooks street, Missoula
|Spicy California Roll
|$6.99
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce, sesame seeds
|California Roll (Krab Stick)
|$5.99
12 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, sesame seeds.
|Spicy Tuna California Roll
|$10.99