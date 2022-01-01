Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Missoula

Missoula restaurants
Missoula restaurants that serve california rolls

Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

TakeoutFast Pay
California Rolls 4pc$9.45
Avocado, crab, and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger.
California Rolls 8pc$14.50
Avocado, crab, and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger.
Sushi Palace - Missoula

2901 Brooks street, Missoula

Takeout
Spicy California Roll$6.99
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce, sesame seeds
California Roll (Krab Stick)$5.99
12 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, sesame seeds.
Spicy Tuna California Roll$10.99
