MJ's On Jefferson
Come in and enjoy!
20 N JEFFERSON ST
Popular Items
Location
20 N JEFFERSON ST
Dayton OH
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 2:40 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 2:40 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 2:40 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 2:40 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 2:40 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 2:40 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:40 am
Nearby restaurants
JOLLITY
Good Food. Good Mood. That’s simply what is has always been about
Inspired by food, drink, people, and the experiences that helped shape them; with the help of local farmers and artisans Jollity aims to create eclectic hospitality for all to celebrate.
We can’t wait to see you.
Dayton Live- Schuster Center
Thank you for visiting Dayton Live!
Bar Granada
Bar Granada is a local hotspot for weekend entertainment and craft tequila located in downtown Dayton on the banks of the Greater Miami River. We open our doors to a variety of local music and featured artists, celebrating the rich diversity and history in our fine city.
Join us and enjoy an exceptional place to dine, drink and chill, along with one of the best margaritas to be found in southwest Ohio.
Lock 27 Brewing- Dayton
Come in and enjoy!