Monza

Casual bar and restaurant in historic Old Town Manassas. Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

9108 Center Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)

Popular Items

Meathead Pizza$18.25
Meat lovers paradise...Fresh pizza dough, shredded mozzarella, meatball crumbles, prosciutto, sausage & pepperoni with tomato sauce and crushed red pepper.
Calamari Fritti$13.75
Lightly floured and fried served with lemon wedge and marinara. Calamari is Tentacles & Tubes,
Lg Monza Salad$13.25
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Cucumber, Walnuts, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tortellini Crema Rosa$19.00
Tri-color Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Mushrooms, Rose Cream Sauce
Jack’s Special$28.00
Jack's Famous Pasta. Capellini pasta topped with Shrimp, Crabmeat, Scallops, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
Cheese Pizza$14.25
Good ol' Classic.
Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy housemade macaroni and cheese
Curly Fries$5.25
Queen Margherita Pizza$15.75
Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce fresh rounds of mozzarella cheese & large slices of heirloom tomato. Topped with fresh basil.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.50
Made In House And Deep Fried
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9108 Center Street

Manassas VA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:30 am
