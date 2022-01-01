Go
Mood

Mood is a plant-based restaurant.
Good Food, Good Mood!

235 South US Highway One

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sesame Agave Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Buffalo Cauli Wings$15.00
Loaded Nachos$18.00
Kale/Romaine Ceasar$18.00
Fried Sunchokes$14.00
braised tempura sunchokes, fried capers, lemon caper aioli
Got Me Wonton More$18.00
Crack-A-Lackin' Good Potatoes$12.00
red potatoes boiled in chef's cajun spices, crushed + fried garlic parmesan, orange zest
MAC N CHZ$14.00
house made vegan cheese sauce, wild lobster mushrooms + oyster mushrooms
Mood Burger$18.00
Mongolian Tofu Stir Fry$22.00
Location

235 South US Highway One

Tequesta FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

