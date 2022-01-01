Go
Mr. Baguette

Baguettes, croissants, wraps, salads, cold-pressed juices and shots, smoothies, milkshakes, and more.

5001 NW 72TH AVE

Popular Items

GREEK GOD$9.00
spring mix - tomato - onion - cucumber - feta cheese - black olives
TOMATO SOUP$5.00
housemade daily with half baguette
GO HAM$10.00
(2) ham croquetas - salami - swiss - lettuce - tomato
TUNA MELT$10.00
tuna - swiss - corcnichons - boiled egg - onion - banana pepper - spring mix - tomato
FRENCH FRIES$4.00
crispy and lightly salted
MR B CON BISTEC$13.00
skirt steak - lettuce - tomato - onion - potato sticks - garlic cilantro
Location

5001 NW 72TH AVE

Miami FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
