Go
Toast
  • /
  • Easton
  • /
  • Mueller's General Store & Kitchen

Mueller's General Store & Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

3205 S Delaware Dr • $

Avg 4.3 (379 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$7.95
Wings$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

3205 S Delaware Dr

Easton PA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bowman's North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golf Course Cabana

No reviews yet

Snack bar on Golf Course

The View at Morgan Hill

No reviews yet

Let The View at Morgan Hill take care of all your takeout needs!

Pop's Kitchen and Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston