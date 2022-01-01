Easton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Easton
More about Pearly Baker's Alehouse
HAMBURGERS
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
11 Centre Sq, Easton
|Popular items
|Nothing Beets It
|$10.00
Kale, beets, farro, pickled red onion, goat cheese, beet balsamic vinaigrette
|Front Street Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, stout beer bun. Served with Choice Side & a pickle. Add cheese $1
|Brown Ale Boulder
|$9.00
Provolone, Gruyere, and bleu cheese
More about Billy's Downtown Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner
123 South 3rd Street, Easton
|Popular items
|Pano's Omelette
|$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
|House Burger
|$11.99
Our signature fresh hand pattied double classic burger topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and stacked with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced Red onions and pickles and our own Custom Sauce 11.99
Bacon +1.95 + Mushrooms 1.50
|Sriracha Bowl
|$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
More about The View at Morgan Hill
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|Popular items
|The View Burger
|$15.00
Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Red Onions.
|Granny Smith Apple Salad
|$11.00
Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about The State Cafe and Grill
The State Cafe and Grill
14-16 South 5th Street, Easton
|Popular items
|CYO Omelette w/ Home fries and toast
|$8.89
|2 Eggs, home fries, toast & Meat
|$8.19
|Breakfast Sandwich w/home fries
|$6.49
More about Two Rivers Brewing
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Rivers Brewing
542 Northampton St, Easton
|Popular items
|Bacon Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, apples, bacon, red onion, celery, cucs, raisins, blue cheese, cashews, brussels sprouts, bacon dressing
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.50
Kicked-up seasoning, pickled veggies, green goddess dressing, crusty white bread
|Vegan Black Bean & Chickpea Burger
|$14.00
Jicama and cabbage slaw, avocado, sriracha aioli, 7 grain roll
More about Mueller's General Store & Kitchen
Mueller's General Store & Kitchen
3205 S Delaware Dr, Easton
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$7.95
|Wings
|$9.95