  University of Michigan Mardigan Library

University of Michigan Mardigan Library

University of Michigan Dearborn Library Cafe

4901 Evergreen

Sweet Potato Fries
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Tater Tots
#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
Maurice Salad
Mixed Greens | Ham | Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Tomato | Sweet Pickle | Egg | Maurice Dressing
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
English Muffin or Bagel | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Egg | Choice of Cheese
#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
4901 Evergreen

Dearborn MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
