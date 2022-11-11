Restaurant header imageView gallery

Incredible Burger Fairlane Town Center

review star

No reviews yet

18900 Michigan Ave

Space FC311

Dearborn, MI 48126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Coolio
Seasoned Fries
The Shroominator

Burgers

The Signature Incredible

The Signature Incredible

$9.99

Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The BBQ Bacon

The BBQ Bacon

$11.99

Love BBQ Sauce? Enjoy this satisfying gourmet fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, Beef Bacon & BBQ Sauce.

The Nacho Man

The Nacho Man

$10.99

Jalapenos and Nacho Chips give this burger a nice kick! Made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Coolio

$10.99

Who knew Ranch would be this great with our Incredible Patties! Cool Ranch Chips give this burger a perfect crisp to go with the fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese, Ranch, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Shroominator

$10.99

Mushroom lovers crave our Shroominator made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Flamin' Hot

The Flamin' Hot

$10.99

One of our most popular burgers! Hot Cheetos & Jalapenos give this burger an awesome twist that surprisingly goes amazing together with our Incredible Patties! Together in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Combo Fries & Drink

$4.99

Combo Cheese Fries & Drink (+$1)

$5.99

Drinks & Dessert

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Can

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$6.00

Sauce Cups

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.29

Incredible Sauce Cup

$0.39

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.59

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.39

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Incredible Burgers to enjoy at the mall!

Location

18900 Michigan Ave, Space FC311, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sbarro - Fairlane Town Center
orange star4.0 • 208
18900 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
University of Michigan Mardigan Library - Picasso @ Mug Life Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4901 Evergreen Dearborn, MI 48128
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Dearborn
orange starNo Reviews
21831 Michigan Ave #105 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Famous Hamburger
orange star4.5 • 52
22207 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dearborn

Buddy's Dearborn
orange star4.5 • 9,627
22148 Michigan Ave Dearborn Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Noah's Smokehouse - Downtown Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 2,255
940 Monroe St Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Ricky’s Sub Shop
orange star4.5 • 963
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Sheeba Restaurant - West Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 929
22048 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dearborn
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Wyandotte
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston