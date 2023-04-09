A map showing the location of Maz PizzaView gallery

Maz Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

22062 Michigan Avenue

Dearborn, MI 48124

Pizzas

14" Maddy's Pie

14" Maddy's Pie

$19.00

Pomodoro San Marzano, mozzarella, heirloom tomato, parmesiano reggiano, torn basil, evoo

14" Basil Pepperoni

14" Basil Pepperoni

$19.00

Pomodoro San Marzano, mozzarella, pepperoni, torn basil

14" Forest Mushroom

14" Forest Mushroom

$19.00Out of stock

Pomodoro San Marzano, mozzarella, wild mushroom, baby arugula, evoo

14" Salsiccia

14" Salsiccia

$19.00

Pomodoro San Marzano, mozzarella, sujuk sausage, lemon, fresh oregano

Salads

Arugula & Zaatar

$6.00

Arugula and Zaatar cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

Beverages

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
24-hour fermented, Mazterfully crafted pizza

