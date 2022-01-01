Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Nampa

Go
Nampa restaurants
Toast

Nampa restaurants that serve chicken tenders

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

6026 Birch Ln, Nampa

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken strips$13.99
Hand cut and dipped, choice of sauce
Kids 3pc chicken strips$4.99
hand cut and battered, with choice of sauce
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.95
Handed dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried, served with sweet & sour sauce. with choice of fries, cup of soup, salad, or peaches
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
K Chicken Fingers$6.99
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Nampa

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Street Tacos

Cake

Tacos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Nampa to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston