Buffalo chicken salad in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about New York Pizza & Pasta Tamiami
New York Pizza & Pasta Tamiami
11140 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|L Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, red onions, tomatoes, celery and gorgonzola
More about Stevie Tomato's Sports Page- Pebblebrooke Center - 15215 Collier Boulevard
Stevie Tomato's Sports Page- Pebblebrooke Center - 15215 Collier Boulevard
15215 Collier Boulevard, Naples
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.99
Choice of grilled or breaded fried chicken tossed in our medium sauce, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheese blend