Margherita pizza in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve margherita pizza

The Founders Bistro image

 

The Founders Bistro

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fresh cut tomatoes, basil, garlic, fior di latte fresh mozzarella
More about The Founders Bistro
Barbatella image

PIZZA • SALADS • NOODLES

Barbatella

1290 Third Street South, Naples

Avg 4.4 (4533 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Dinner Pizza$18.00
More about Barbatella

