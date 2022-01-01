Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Margherita Pizza
Naples restaurants that serve margherita pizza
The Founders Bistro
7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$14.00
fresh cut tomatoes, basil, garlic, fior di latte fresh mozzarella
More about The Founders Bistro
PIZZA • SALADS • NOODLES
Barbatella
1290 Third Street South, Naples
Avg 4.4
(4533 reviews)
Margherita Dinner Pizza
$18.00
More about Barbatella
