Fajitas in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve fajitas
Mr Tequila- Immokalee
2700 Immokalee Rd, Naples
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.99
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|Fajitas Shrimp
|$21.50
Grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Combo Fajitas
|$19.75
Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Mr Tequila- Tamiami Trail N
3126 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Carnitas Fajitas
|$18.50
Shredded pork cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Mr Tequila- Tamiami Trail East
3785 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.75
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Lunch Fajitas
|$11.50
Steak or chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Don Tequila
4947 Tamiami Trail N #110, Naples
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.75
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Vegetarian Fajitas
|$15.99
Seasonal and fajita vegetables served on a hot comal with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.75
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas