Fajitas in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve fajitas

Mr Tequila- Immokalee

2700 Immokalee Rd, Naples

TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Fajitas Shrimp$21.50
Grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Combo Fajitas$19.75
Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Mr Tequila- Tamiami Trail N

3126 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Fajitas Shrimp$21.50
Grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Carnitas Fajitas$18.50
Shredded pork cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Mr Tequila- Tamiami Trail East

3785 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Fajitas$18.75
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Lunch Fajitas$11.50
Steak or chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Don Tequila

4947 Tamiami Trail N #110, Naples

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$18.75
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Vegetarian Fajitas$15.99
Seasonal and fajita vegetables served on a hot comal with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Steak Fajitas$19.75
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
