Stuffed mushrooms in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mushrooms$9.50
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mushrooms$15.00
2 Portobello mushrooms filled with chopped mushrooms, garlic, spinach, parmesan, ricotta and bread crumbs. Served with a mixed greens garnish with a balsamic drizzle.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven

