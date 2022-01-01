Go
Napolese Pizzeria

Online ordering, curbside pickup, and full-service patio dining begin on 5.28!
11am - 8pm.
Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.

8702 Keystone Crossing

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas and red wine vinaigrette
Meridian Kessler$16.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
Freestyle$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ingredients Charged Per
Veg Chop Salad$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Margherita$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Classic$15.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella
Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Bambini$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
Hamaker's Corner$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing
Location

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
