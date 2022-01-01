Natchitoches restaurants you'll love
Fontenot’s Cajun Cafe
936 University Parkway, Natchitoches
|Popular items
|Natchitoches Mini Meat Pies
|$10.95
Five Natchitoches mini meat pies served with remoulade sauce.
|Catfish Evangeline
|$22.95
Fried catfish smothered with crawfish étouffée over white rice served with garlic toast and a side. Side salad has a $1.50 upcharge.
|1 Meat Plate
Smoked on-site daily! 6oz of pulled pork served with baked beans, potato salad, and texas toast.
TACOS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
La Casa Del Taco
120B Williams Avenue, Natchitoches
|Popular items
|2 Street Tacos N Chips
|$8.25
The best Taco north of Medellin Colombia. 2 hot flour tortilla with your choice of meat and shredded cheese. Then we add a few chips and a splash of Marcela White Queso.
DONT FORGET THE TACO BAR
|Taco Bowl
|$7.50
Latin Rice topped with Colombian Beans and Corn. Chicken, Pork, Beef or Shrimp (on special days only) then topped with White Queso. Two Hot flour tortillas upon request. Dont forget to add condiments.
|White Queso Loaded Nachos
|$7.50
The now WORLD Famous loaded nachos. Marcelas own recipe of white cheese sauce on a large bed of chips topped with the daily options.