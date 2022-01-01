Go
Neighborhoods Coffee and Crepes

Neighborhoods is a family-owned artisan coffee and crepe shop in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston. Our goal is to deliver premium products while connecting communities locally and abroad.

96 Peterborough St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg, Veggie, and Cheese$8.50
2 eggs, arugula, tomato, sharp cheddar cheese
Sweet Matcha Latte
Matcha tea, house-made vanilla, honey, milk
Billy$10.00
goat cheese, dried cranberries, arugula, walnuts, with honey and/or balsamic glaze
Peach Cobbler$8.00
poached peaches, fresh strawberries, cinnamon cobbler topping, with whipped cream
Macaroon$1.25
Cafe Au Lait
Sweet Simplicity$7.50
Fair-Trade Chocolate Hazelnut Spread with strawberries, bananas or both
Drip Coffee
Signature$8.50
Feta, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
Raspberry Jammin'$5.00
House-made raspberry jam
Location

96 Peterborough St

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

