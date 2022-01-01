NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
Our menu changes with the seasons, ingredient availability,
and the innovative vision of our culinary team.
Only when a dish intrigues us and exceeds our high standards
do we share it here with you.
Taste it now because change is the only constant at NEST.
GRILL
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd • $$
Location
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd
Newport News VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
