NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

Our menu changes with the seasons, ingredient availability,
and the innovative vision of our culinary team.
Only when a dish intrigues us and exceeds our high standards
do we share it here with you.
Taste it now because change is the only constant at NEST.

GRILL

Popular Items

Buttermilk Pancakes$13.00
two fluffy pancakes / whipped butter / maple syrup // choice of meat & side // gluten free option available // add chocolate chips, berries or nuts for an additional $2
Breakfast Poutine$15.00
sweet potato waffle fries / cheese curds /
two local cage-free eggs* your way /
veggie -OR- sausage gravy / scallion / choice of biscuit -or- toast
Cherry Smoked Bone-In Wings
add an order of cherry smoked bone-in wings to your take out order / served with celery salad choice of bleu cheese -or- ranch choice of sauce: house buffalo / sweet chili teriyaki / stout bbq /
voodoo dust / fermented habañero hot / korean seoul
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
build your own breakfast sandwich // one local cage-free egg fried your way / choice of cheese: american, cheddar, gouda -or- swiss / choice of breakfast meat: applewood bacon, breakfast sausage -or turkey sausage / choice of bread: biscuit, sourdough -or- rustic wheat
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
two breakfast tacos / scrambled eggs* / cheddar cheese / mojo pork / green tomato salsa / avocado espuma / papas fritas / micro cilantro / blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas / choice of side
Autumn Cherry Citrus French Toast$16.00
multigrain bread / pear & currant jam /
whipped brown sugar cream cheese spread / winter spiced custard batter / choice of meat & side
Jammy Melt$18.00
7 oz Brasstown™ grass fed beef* patty / swiss / caramelized onions / cherry, cinnamon, orange jam / applewood bacon / mayo / rustic wheat / choice of side
Vegan Maple Pecan French Toast$17.00
crispy coconut infused french toast / preserved citrus agave syrup / scrambled JUST Egg® "made from plants" / Beyond™ breakfast sausage
Classic French Toast$14.00
sourdough / powdered sugar / maple syrup / choice of meat & side
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd

Newport News VA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Second Street American Bistro

Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction!
Our motto - Upscale without being uppity!
Hours of operation:
Tuesday-Sundays 11:30am-10pm
Closed on Mondays
Online orders are final and generally not able to be modified. Call the restaurant for inquiries prior to ordering.

Skrimp Shack

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Tambora Latin Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

