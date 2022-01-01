New York Pizza
Traditional home made sauce, abundant salads, grinders brimming with fresh ingredients, and an array of pasta entrees.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
224 Tremont St • $
Location
224 Tremont St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
