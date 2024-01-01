Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Newnan

Newnan restaurants
Newnan restaurants that serve chili

Skinny's Food Truck #2 (Big Red One) - Our BIG RED Food Truck

Our Current Location, Newnan

Chili Cheese Dog$5.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef with chili and cheddar served on our special Brioche bun.
Chili Dog$4.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and chili served on our special Brioche bun.
OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ

1385 Highway 34 East, Newnan

CHILI CHEESE DAWG + FRIES$10.00
Beef hot dog, chili, onions, cheese
