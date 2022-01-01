Go
The Night Rider Delivery Menu

The Night Rider Delivery Service!

416 West South Street

Popular Items

Boi Bomb$8.00
The Chicken Biscuit - Honey Butter Biscuit, Pepper Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Gouda, Strawberry Jelly$12.00
Dark and Stormy$12.00
Jamaican Crime of Passion$12.00
Pint Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$8.00
Ballad of Spider John$12.00
Pint Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup$8.00
Tamales(pork)$2.00
Pedialyte Hangover Pack$2.00
World Famous "Boat Drink"$12.00
Location

416 West South Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Poole's Diner

POOLE'S FAVORITES, SERVED AT HOME.
PLEASE BE SURE TO VIEW OUR PICK-UP WINE, BEER, AND DRINK SELECTIONS.
OUR MENUS ARE INSPIRED BY THE SEASON AND ITS MANY OFFERINGS. AS THE SEASON CHANGES, AT SOME POINTS ON A DAILY BASIS, SO DO OUR MENUS. WE WORK WITH LOCAL GROWERS AND ARTISAN PRODUCERS WHENEVER POSSIBLE, TO SHOWCASE THEIR CRAFT, WHILE PRACTICING OUR OWN. WE ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF A COMMUNITY THAT RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE AND VALUE OF SUPPORTING THE SMALL FAMILY FARM.

Fiction Kitchen

Thoughtful prepared vegan cuisine from a 100% fully vegan kitchen

Element Gastropub

Element: the simplest principal of a subject. Here at Element, we believe that sharing quality food and drink is the simplest and best way to create memories and cultivate friendships. Nestled in the great City of Oaks, Element is here to showcase that a plant-based meal can be delicious to both omnivores and vegan foodies alike.

Poole'side Pies

A Neapolitan-inspired pizza joint from the AC Restaurants group.

