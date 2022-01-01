Go
Noble Coffee & Tea

We are currently open with masks required according to state mandate. You may also order online and skip the line by picking up your order on our takeout shelf.

933 Logan St.

Popular Items

Birthday Cake Muffin 🎂$4.00
Filled with bright sprinkles, cake crumbs on top and vanilla icing, this muffin is just what you need to brighten your day.
Sunrise Orange Cranberry Muffin 🍊$4.00
Apple Cobbler Beans 🍎$12.95
Asiago$2.69
Plain$2.69
Incredible Hulk Chocolate (Matcha Hot Chocolate)$5.00
Pumpkin Muffin 🎃$12.95
Everything$2.69
Blueberry$2.69
Honey 16oz Glass Jar$10.00
Wildflower Ridge Honey - 1lb Jar Raw Honey -- Local
Location

Noblesville IN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
