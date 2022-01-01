Nong's Thai Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
2520 Hillsboro Ave N
Popular Items
Location
2520 Hillsboro Ave N
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Samarkand Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
BLVD Kitchen & Bar
Welcome to BLVD Kitchen & Bar
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
A chef-driven brewpub located in the heart of downtown Robbinsdale.
Travail Kitchen and Amusements
Travail Kitchen and Amusements