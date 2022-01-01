Go
Toast

Nong's Thai Cuisine

Come on in and enjoy!

2520 Hillsboro Ave N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#34 Masaman Curry$13.00
#6 Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
#3 Egg Rolls$6.00
#57 Thai Fried Rice$13.00
#4 Spring Rolls$6.00
#54 Pad Thai$13.00
#29 Red Curry$13.00
#55 Drunken Noodles$13.00
#51 Pad See Yew$13.00
#61 Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
See full menu

Location

2520 Hillsboro Ave N

Minneapolis MN

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Samarkand Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

BLVD Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Welcome to BLVD Kitchen & Bar

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

No reviews yet

A chef-driven brewpub located in the heart of downtown Robbinsdale.

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

No reviews yet

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston