Bruschetta in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve bruschetta

NoFo Pizza & Café

501 West Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$13.00
BBQ • STEAKS

Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak

702 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Bruschetta$18.00
Lavosh, grilled angus sirloin, field greens, tomato, parmesan & honey balsamic
BRUSCHETTA$8.00
Chicken Bruschetta Salad$15.00
