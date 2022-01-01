Go
Toast

NHB - Dublin

Located in the historical Artz house in the heart of downtown Dublin. We specialize in craft beer, scratch made food and great times. Come enjoy a pint with us!

56 N. High St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg wedge / bacon / red onion / avocado / grape tomato / blue cheese crumbles / hard cooked egg / avocado ranch
Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
spring mesclun mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / cotija cheese / pico / cilantro / avocado / sunflower seeds / herb lemon vinaigrette
4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$11.00
four fresh baked bavarian sourdough pretzel sticks / north high beer cheese / house beer mustard
Grilled North High Chicken$13.00
grilled chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Chicken Tenders$14.00
hand breaded chicken tenders / plain or tossed in sauce / house fries
Veggie Burger$13.00
house roasted quinoa & cauliflower veggie burger / midwest greens / avocado / tomato / pickled red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
hand breaded cauliflower / fried crispy / north high five garlic drizzle / cilantro / ranch
Event Fri-Sat$248.50
Sweet potato waffle fries$4.00
sweet potato waffle fries
North High Burger$9.00
house burger / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
See full menu

Location

56 N. High St

Dublin OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rebol

No reviews yet

REBoL’s optimal performance/Non-GMO menu provides only the cleanest consumables available to our guests. We refuse to compromise or conform to the low food standards held throughout the world and allowing you, the REBoL, to perform to your greatest potential.

Fukuryu Ramen - Bridge Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Weenie Wonder

No reviews yet

Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston