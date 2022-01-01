Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Northeast Harbor

Go
Northeast Harbor restaurants
Toast

Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve garden salad

Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE GARDEN SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion. Size Large. Choose your dressing: balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, italian, citrus beet vinaigrette.
SMALL GARDEN SALAD$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Small Side Salad. Choose your dressing: balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, italian, citrus beet vinaigrette.
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
The Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

The Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery

143 Main Street, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
Garden Salad$12.00
Green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, carrots and green pepper.
More about The Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast Harbor

Cookies

Lobsters

Cake

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Northeast Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston