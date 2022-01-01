Garden salad in Northeast Harbor
Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve garden salad
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
SEAFOOD
The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor
|LARGE GARDEN SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion. Size Large. Choose your dressing: balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, italian, citrus beet vinaigrette.
|SMALL GARDEN SALAD
|$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Small Side Salad. Choose your dressing: balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, italian, citrus beet vinaigrette.