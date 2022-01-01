Lobsters in Northeast Harbor
Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve lobsters
Copita
102 Main Street, Northeast Harbor
|Lobster Caldoso
|$44.00
Fresh picked Maine lobster butter poached, served over Italian farro grains with a sauce made of San Marzano tomato, shell stock, saffron, white wine, spicy calabrian peppers, red bell peppers, topped with basil and parsley gremolata and crispy fried shallots.
|Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Fresh picked lobster meat, warmed in brown butter, set in a brioche bun, topped with lemon herb aioli served with fried fingerling potatoes and kohlrabi slaw