Lobsters in Northeast Harbor

Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve lobsters

Copita image

 

Copita

102 Main Street, Northeast Harbor

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Caldoso$44.00
Fresh picked Maine lobster butter poached, served over Italian farro grains with a sauce made of San Marzano tomato, shell stock, saffron, white wine, spicy calabrian peppers, red bell peppers, topped with basil and parsley gremolata and crispy fried shallots.
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh picked lobster meat, warmed in brown butter, set in a brioche bun, topped with lemon herb aioli served with fried fingerling potatoes and kohlrabi slaw
More about Copita
The Nor'Easter Pound & Market image

SEAFOOD

The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISHERMAN LOBSTER$27.00
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

