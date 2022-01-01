Nourished Folks
Nourished Folks is a place where you can get something good to eat, be seen for who you are, and make sure your community is fed. We believe that food is salve for the soul, especially the kind that’s made from scratch. Every inch of this food and space is here for you to take a load off and celebrate one another.
101 West Loudon Ave
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
