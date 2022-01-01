Go
Nourished Folks

Nourished Folks is a place where you can get something good to eat, be seen for who you are, and make sure your community is fed. We believe that food is salve for the soul, especially the kind that’s made from scratch. Every inch of this food and space is here for you to take a load off and celebrate one another.

101 West Loudon Ave

Popular Items

Really Good Salad
gluten free, can be vegan
kale, arugula and herbs, tossed in creamy tahini dressing with goat cheese, radish, marinated jicama & fennel, red pepper, cucumber and spiced walnuts
Pesto Grilled Cheese$8.00
sharp cheddar with basil pesto and parsley grilled on Sunrise Bakery Sourdough
vegan option: vegan mozzarella with tahini spread and parsley grilled on Sunrise Bakery Sourdough
Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese$13.50
slow-cooked Kentucky (AppHarvest) tomatoes, garlic, onion, fennel, celery - all the good stuff that makes a perfect tomato soup - served with a Sourdough Pesto Grilled Cheese
Comfy Rice Bowl$10.00
vegan, gluten free
spiced basmati rice with tomato, celery, caramelized onion and fennel, zucchini and yellow squash, pan-fried mushrooms and a perfectly fried egg
+ add a fried egg or chicken if you want
Chicken Taco Soup$12.00
gluten free
roasty chicken, red pepper, onion, spiced rice, pinto beans and tons of herbs
Location

Lexington KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

