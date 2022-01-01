Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Seafood
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
791 second st
Manchester, NH 03102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
791 second st, Manchester NH 03102
Nearby restaurants
KC's Rib Shack
Authentic Southern BBQ! A New England favorite for decades.
D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST
Unity Cafe
Unity Cafe provides a convenient, gourmet-style dining option in the Sundial Center in downtown Manchester, NH. This sprawling office space in the Southend of the Queen City has become an epicenter of business activity outfitted with all the bells and whistles -- all but a unique place to escape your day and enjoy a meal. Until now.
Epicurean Feast
Come in and enjoy.