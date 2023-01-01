Go
Banner picView gallery

Olde Brick House - Cedar Rapids Lindale (OBH)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4444 1st Ave NE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4444 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids IA 52402

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Emil's Hideaway
orange star4.0 • 109
222 Glenbrook Dr Se Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
View restaurantnext
Nara Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1725 Blairs Ferry Road Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Cedar Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
3521 1st Avenue SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View restaurantnext
DELHICACY
orange starNo Reviews
921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150 Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View restaurantnext
30hop (Cedar Rapids)
orange starNo Reviews
951 Blairs Ferry Road Northeast Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View restaurantnext
West End Diner
orange star4.7 • 123
809 6th Avenue Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Rapids

PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
orange star4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurantnext
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 784
59 16th Ave SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View restaurantnext
Rawlicious
orange star5.0 • 229
1101 3rd Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Runt's Munchies
orange star4.8 • 150
118 2nd Street Southeast Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Emil's Hideaway
orange star4.0 • 109
222 Glenbrook Dr Se Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cedar Rapids

Marion

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Olde Brick House - Cedar Rapids Lindale (OBH)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston