Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Oklahoma City

3437 W Memorial Dr

Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
3437 W Memorial Dr

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nhinja Sushi

Fast, fun, and fresh just like our boys - Mikey, Kobe, Jojo

OFFICER DINING ROOM

Officer Dining Room for Cleveland County Detention Center

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0044

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Industry Gastro Lounge

We are a modern American restaurant that specializes in traditional dishes served with your favorite cocktails and draft beers. With over a dozen draft beers and a local beer program that we proudly showcase we guarantee to have something for you. Our fun and exciting cocktails will satisfy your curiosity or choose a classic cocktail done right. With over a dozen large televisions we are the main destination to catch a game or two.

