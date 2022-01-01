Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Oklahoma City
3437 W Memorial Dr
Popular Items
Location
3437 W Memorial Dr
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nhinja Sushi
Fast, fun, and fresh just like our boys - Mikey, Kobe, Jojo
OFFICER DINING ROOM
Officer Dining Room for Cleveland County Detention Center
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0044
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Industry Gastro Lounge
We are a modern American restaurant that specializes in traditional dishes served with your favorite cocktails and draft beers. With over a dozen draft beers and a local beer program that we proudly showcase we guarantee to have something for you. Our fun and exciting cocktails will satisfy your curiosity or choose a classic cocktail done right. With over a dozen large televisions we are the main destination to catch a game or two.