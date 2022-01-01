Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Industry Gastro Lounge

We are a modern American restaurant that specializes in traditional dishes served with your favorite cocktails and draft beers. With over a dozen draft beers and a local beer program that we proudly showcase we guarantee to have something for you. Our fun and exciting cocktails will satisfy your curiosity or choose a classic cocktail done right. With over a dozen large televisions we are the main destination to catch a game or two.

