Go
On Tour Brewing Company image
Brewpubs & Breweries

On Tour Brewing Company

Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1725 W. Hubbard St.

Chicago, IL 60622

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

1725 W. Hubbard St., Chicago IL 60622

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Goose Island

No reviews yet

Ground Zero for Goose Island Beer Co. One offs, barrel-aged, sour, fruity, funky, vintage and brand new - we got it all here at the Fulton Street Taproom.

Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cobra Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uncle Mike's Place

No reviews yet

Home of Chicago's famous Filipino breakfast.

On Tour Brewing Company

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston