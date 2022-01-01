Go
Oran Mor Bistro

A taste of Òran Mór To Go! Curbside pickup.

2 S Beach Street

Popular Items

Pork Chop$36.00
We whole roast and slow cook full racks of pork. We then slice the rack into juicy chops and grill to order. Accompanied with roasted root vegetables and sweet and sour braided red cabbage. Drizzled with a mustard pork jus. (Gluten Free, lactose free, contains small amount of dairy)
Duck Bolgnese$24.00
House made Cavatelli pasta, tossed in tomato sauce, fresh herbs and Pecorino Romano mornay sauce. Topped with ground duck red wine bolognase ragu.
Garnished with confit cherry tomatoes and basil oil. Reheats Well.
8oz Smoked Israeli Eggplant Dip$6.00
Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections. Charred and smoked eggplants, whipped into garlic aioli. Simple but addictive.
Kale Caesar$16.00
Most popular Oran Mor menu item. Shredded and massaged kales, with lemon and Parmesan. Toped with shaved marcona almonds and seasoned focaccia crunchy topping. Sits on a roasted almond Caesar dressing. (Vegetarian)
Baked Mac and Cheese$22.00
House made elbows, cheddar mornay, topped with butter breadcrumbs and Parmesan Reggiano Cheese. Classic.
8oz Caramelized Onion Dip$6.00
Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections.
Black Truffle Garganeli$27.00
If you know about our truffled bucatini, this will be your To Go best friend. Simplified into a short pasta format for better traveling. Chopped black truffles, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, parmesan stock, chives, topped with crunchy parmesan and rosemary which arrives on the side. (vegetarian, lactose free/ not dairy free)
Fish Tagine$25.00
Market Catch is typically the sustainable locally sourced Acadian Redfish (aka Sea Perch). The fish is lightly poached in a flavorful spiced vegetable tagine sauce. It sits over pipperade (basque verison of roasted peppers and onions) along with moroccan hand rolled couscous, seasoned with green olives, house preserved lemons and fresh herbs. Intensely flavorful. (Diary free)
Sourdough Baguette$5.00
16" Baguette. Daily rotating availibility.
Smoked Chicken$25.00
Dill Pickle brined and then smoked half chicken, sits on house ground Anson Mills Blue Corn Pimento Cheese Grits, braised greens with chicken confit. Accompanied by a white BBQ sauce. (Gluten Free, no pork, contains dairy) This chicken will satisfy imediately or be great reheated.
Location

2 S Beach Street

Nantucket MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
