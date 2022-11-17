Restaurant header imageView gallery

LoLa 41 Nantucket

111 Reviews

$$$$

15 S Beach St

Nantucket, MA 02554

Order Again

Popular Items

The LoLa Burger
California Roll
Tres Leche

SMALLER PLATES

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

Steamed Soybeans & Dusted with Salt

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$10.00

Soup of white miso paste, dashi(shaved bonito tuna)Kombu (dried seaweed, large sheet, flavoring) &waterserved with Diced tofu feru wake (dried seaweed, leafy and tender) and scallions

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Tuna, Avocado, Crispy Wonton, & Citrus Soy

Poke "Nachos"

Poke "Nachos"

$27.00

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Shiso Aioli, & Wonton Chips

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

5 Tempura Fried Shrimp served with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce

Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups

Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups

$20.00

Chicken, Ginger, Scallion, Green Beans & Crispy Lettuce 3 Per Order

LOLA CLASSICS

LoLa Chopped Salad

LoLa Chopped Salad

$22.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spiced Olives, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Hard Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Peppers & Herb Vinaigrette

Cantonese Style Pork Pot Sticks

Cantonese Style Pork Pot Sticks

$22.00

3 Per Order - Fried Ground Pork, Nori, Ginger Scallion, Cilantro, Napa Cabbage, and White Onion Seasoned: Rice Wine Vinegar, Soy Dashi (tuna flake) and Sesame Seeds Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce Soy ginger dipping sauce with scallions

King Crab Rangoon

King Crab Rangoon

$26.00

5 Per Order King crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion & Sesame Oil House Made Sweet Chili Sauce

Hoisin Lacquered Baby Back Ribs

Hoisin Lacquered Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

5 Per Order Sticky Soy Glaze, Fresno Pepper, & Cilantro

Korean Beef Bulgogi

Korean Beef Bulgogi

$34.00

Beef, Egg Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, Chilies, Ginger, & Crispy Garlic

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$29.00

Four Cheeses Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs

LoLa Bolognese

LoLa Bolognese

$30.00

Ricotta Gnocchi, Bolognese Sauce, Grana Padano, & Italian Parsley

The LoLa Vegan Burger

The LoLa Vegan Burger

$23.00

Beyond Burger, Chipotle Aioli, Pistou, & Vegan Cheese

The LoLa Burger

The LoLa Burger

$28.00

Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion Compote, & Foie Gras Sauce

Asian Inspired Tuna Burger

Asian Inspired Tuna Burger

$34.00

Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono Relish, & Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce

LARGER PLATES

Duck Confit Salad

Duck Confit Salad

$28.00

Duck Confit, Mixed Greens, Squash, Basil, Citrus, Pistachio, Endive, Goat Cheese, Black Garlic Vinaigrette

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$32.00

Crispy Chicken, Water Chestnuts, Snow Pea, Broccoli, Steamed Rice, Peanuts

Paella Risotto

Paella Risotto

$41.00

Risotto, Clams, Shrimp, Lobster, Piquillo Peppers, English Pea, Crispy Chorizo

Grilled Salmon Lo-Mein

Grilled Salmon Lo-Mein

$44.00

Salmon, Water Chestnuts, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Carrot, & Thai Basil

Lobster Fried Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$73.00

Lobster, Carrot, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Ginger, Snow Peas, & Fresno Peppers

Grilled Filet

Grilled Filet

$70.00

8oz. Prime Filet, Sweet Potato Puree, Blistered Shishito, Bourbon Butter, Truffle Steak Sauce

FRIES

Half Gravy Fries

$7.00

Half Simple Fries

$6.00

Half Spicy Fries

$7.00

Half Truffle Fries

$7.00

Gravy Fries

$13.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Simple Fries

$11.00

Spicy Fries

$13.00

SIDE SAUCES ($)

Side Foie Sauce

$3.00

Side Wasabi Butter

$3.00

Side Togarashi Mayo

$2.00

Side Wasabi Mayo

$1.50

Side Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Ginger

$1.00

Side Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Side Sushi Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SUSHI STARTERS

Wakame and Sunomono Salad

Wakame and Sunomono Salad

$15.00

Seaweed & Sesame Salad with Pickled Vegetables

Tuna and Avocado Poke Salad

Tuna and Avocado Poke Salad

$24.00

Tuna, Octopus, Avocado, Pickled Daikon Radish, Red Onion & Cucumber tossed in Tamari, Sesame, Sambal Dressing

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

5 pieces of Togarashi Grilled Tuna Sashimi Served with Shiso, Tobiko, Daikon & Spicy Soy Dressing Garnish: tobiko

CARPACCIO

Wagyu Carpaccio

Wagyu Carpaccio

$30.00

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Serrano Sesame Soy, Avocado, Truffle Aioli, & Wild Puffed Rice

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Oishi (o-ee-she)

Oishi (o-ee-she)

$21.00

8 Piece English Cucumber, Bell Pepper & Crunchy Romaine, topped with Avocado Drizzled with Sriracha lime Aioli (vegan/gf)

Hoka Sake

Hoka Sake

$25.00

8 Piece Hamachi & Avocado, Topped with Torched Salmon, Unagi Sauce & Scallions

Capt'n Jose

Capt'n Jose

$25.00

8 Piece Spicy Salmon & Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Kiwi, & Black Tobiko, Sesame Aji Mirin Aioli

Yutaka

Yutaka

$32.00

8 Pieces BBQ Eel, & King Crab, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Tempura Crunchies

Maruko (ma-rew-ko)

Maruko (ma-rew-ko)

$27.00

8 Piece Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Roll Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, Togarashi & Sriracha w/ Tempura Crunches, Sweet Unagi Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Asahi (a-sa-hee)

Asahi (a-sa-hee)

$26.00

8 Piece Spicy Salmon, Avocado, & Tempura Crunchies, Topped w/ Tuna, Salmon, Micro Greens & Wasabi Mayo

Anata (a-na-ta)

Anata (a-na-ta)

$26.00

8 piece Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, Torgarashi Cucumber, Tempura Flakes & Shiso Topped w/ Tuna Sashimi & Wasabi Aioli

Green Light

Green Light

$28.00

8 Pieces Spicy Hamachi, Shiso, & Green Apple, Topped with Kiwi, Ponzu, & Fresh Lime

CLASSIC ROLLS

California Roll

California Roll

$23.00

8 piece Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, & Sesame Seeds

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$24.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Avocado & Sesame Seeds

Sweet Shrimp Roll

$24.00

8 Piece Shrimp Tempura, Sweet Ungai Sauce, Avocado, & Sesame Seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$24.00

6 Piece Tuna, Scallions, & Spicy Mayo (seaweed on outside)

Spicy Salmon Roll

$24.00

6 Piece Salmon, Scallions, & Spicy Mayo (seaweed on outside)

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$25.00

8 piece Hamachi, Scallions, Sriracha & Spicy Mayo Topped in Furikake (rice seasoning)

Honshu (hon-shu)

Honshu (hon-shu)

$29.00

8 Piece Tuna, Cucumber, & Avocado, Topped with Hamachi (yellowtail), Togarashi, Serrano & Poke Sauce (sesame, sambal, soy)

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$29.00

6 Piece Tempura Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Tobiko, & Shiso (seaweed on outside)

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$26.00

8 Piece Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, & Crab Stick, with Avocado & Cucumber

Sugoi Roll

Sugoi Roll

$32.00

8 Piece King Crab, Avocado Cucumber, Shiso, Ginger, Topped w/ Grilled Tuna Tataki & Wasabi Tobiko

MAKI / HANDROLL

Sake Maki (Salmon)

$18.00

6 Piece Salmon, Rice, Nori (seaweed on outside)

Tekka Maki (Tuna)

$20.00

6 Piece Tuna, Rice, Nori (seaweed on outside)

Hamachi Maki (Yellowtail)

$20.00

6 Pieces Yellowtail, Rice, Nori (seaweed on outside)

Negihama Maki Roll (Hamachi & Scallion)

$22.00

6 Piece Hamachi (Yellowtail), Scallion, Rice, Nori (seaweed on outside)

Kani Maki (King Crab)

$28.00

8 pieces King Crab, Cucumber, Rice (rice on outside)

Unagi Maki (Eel)

$20.00

6 Pieces Eel, Rice, Nori (seaweed on outside)

Kappa Maki (Cucumber)

$13.00

6 Piece Cucumber, Rice, Nori (seaweed on outside)

Avocado Maki

$14.00

6 Piece Avocado, Rice, Nori (seaweed on outside)

Salmon Hand Roll

$21.00

Salmon, Rice, Nori

Tuna Hand Roll

$22.00

Tuna, Rice, Nori

Negihama Hand Roll

$23.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail), Scallion, Rice, Nori

King Crab Hand Roll

$32.00

King Crab, Rice, Nori

Eel Hand Roll

$20.00

Fresh Water Eel, Rice, Nori

Cucumber Hand Roll

$14.00

Cucumber, Rice, Nori

Avocado Hand Roll

$15.00

Avocado, Rice, Nori

Toro Maki

$36.00

Toro Hand Roll

$37.00

NIGIRI SUSHI / SASHIMI

Ikura Nigiri 2Pc

$17.00

Ikura Sashimi 3Pc

$21.00

King Crab Nigiri 2Pc

$25.00

King Crab Sashimi 3Pc

$28.00

Octopus Nigiri 2Pc

$17.00

Octopus Sashimi 3Pc

$22.00

Salmon Nigiri 2Pc

$18.00
Salmon Sashimi 3Pc

Salmon Sashimi 3Pc

$22.00

Shrimp Nigiri 2Pc

$17.00

Shrimp Sashimi 3Pc

$21.00

Tobiko Nigiri 2Pc

$16.00

Tobiko Sashimi 3Pc

$20.00

Toro Nigiri 2pc

$30.00Out of stock

Toro Sashimi 3pc

$36.00Out of stock
Tuna Nigiri 2Pc

Tuna Nigiri 2Pc

$18.00

Tuna Sashimi 3Pc

$22.00

Unagi Nigiri 2Pc

$18.00

Unagi Sashimi 3Pc

$22.00

Japanese Uni Nigiri 2pc

$38.00Out of stock

Japanese Uni Sashimi

$42.00Out of stock

Wagyu Nigiri 2Pc

$25.00

Yellowtail Nigiri 2Pc

$18.00

Yellowtail Sashimi 3Pc

$22.00

SUSHI SIDES

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Ginger

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.50

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Tamari

$2.00

Side Unagi Sauce

$1.50

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Side Fresh Wasabi

$5.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$11.00

Vanilla Cake Soaked in Sweet Milk, Whipped Cream, & Caramel Sauce

Pretzel Parfait

Pretzel Parfait

$11.00

Layers of Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Salted Dolce de Leche, and Whipped Mascarpone. Topped with Pretzels.

Attributes and Amenities
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

LoLa 41 is a global bistro and sushi bar, located on the island of Nantucket - 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. We provide guests with the opportunity to experience a worldly culinary delight, which takes them on a global journey across the 41st parallel. Flooded in candle light and selectively curated music in the background, LoLa 41 is always a top choice among visitors and residents alike.

Website

Location

15 S Beach St, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

Gallery
LoLa 41 Nantucket image
LoLa 41 Nantucket image
LoLa 41 Nantucket image
LoLa 41 Nantucket image

