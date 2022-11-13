Restaurant header imageView gallery

32 Shea

review star

No reviews yet

10626 N 32nd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85028

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Toddy / Cold Brew

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Latte

Latte

Mocha

Mocha

Americano

Americano

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Toddy / Cold Brew

Toddy / Cold Brew

Freeze-a-ccino

Freeze-a-ccino

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Espresso/Doppio

Espresso/Doppio

$2.25
Cafe AU Lait

Cafe AU Lait

Refill

Refill

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.25

Steamer

Joe2GO

Joe2GO

$19.00

Beverage

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Lemonade

Lemonade

IceTea (Tropical Green)

IceTea (Tropical Green)

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

H20 bottle

H20 bottle

$1.60

Regular Sparkling

$2.75
Milk Only

Milk Only

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

OJ

OJ

Bottle Coke

Bottle Coke

$3.00
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.60
Sprite

Sprite

$1.60
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.60
Cranberry

Cranberry

$2.00
Ginger Beer Soda

Ginger Beer Soda

$3.00
Tonic

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.60

Pup Cup

$0.50

Ice Water

Starters

Housemade Hummus

Housemade Hummus

$10.00

Garlic Hummus, Walnut Pesto, Roasted Peppers w/ Lavash + Veggies

Creamy Artichoke + Spinach Dip

Creamy Artichoke + Spinach Dip

$10.00

Served With Artisan Garlic Toasted Bread

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$16.50

Amazing Cheese, Fruits + Nuts

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Selected Meats, Cheeses, Hummus, Nuts + Pickled Stuff

Guac-avash

Guac-avash

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pomegranate Seeds + Lavash

Bruschetta (Choose 3)

Bruschetta (Choose 3)

$12.50

Goat Cheese + Cranberry Relish Prosciutto + Mascarpone + Figs + Honey Tomato + Garlic + Basil Brie + Apples + Honey Mozzarella + Basil + Tomato + Balsamic Glaze Roast Beef + Red Onion + Gorgonzola Gorgonzola + Figs Fresh Mozzarella + Tomato + Basil Salami + Pesto + Tomato

Bruschetta (Single)

Bruschetta (Single)

$4.50

Goat Cheese + Cranberry Relish Prosciutto + Mascarpone + Figs + Honey Tomato + Garlic + Basil Brie + Apples + Honey Mozzarella + Basil + Tomato + Balsamic Glaze Roast Beef + Red Onion + Gorgonzola Gorgonzola + Figs Fresh Mozzarella + Tomato + Basil Salami + Pesto + Tomato

Extras Veggies

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra GF Bread

$3.00

Extra Lavash

$2.00

Side of Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.50

Chocolate Mud Cake GF

$8.50

Carrot Cake

$8.50

GRAB N GO

Granola + Fruit + Yogurt

Granola + Fruit + Yogurt

$5.00

granola + fruit + yogurt

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$5.75

Egg, Cheese + Bacon or Sausage

Stack Turkey

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local favorite for 10 years! 32 Shea is a flex concept in the heart of Phoenix, featuring a place of convenience by day with an espresso bar and café serving hand-crafted drinks, breakfast and lunch, while nights are spent as an intimate lounge with full-service dinner. It’s like two different places all in one! If you can't stay, our drive thru window serves our entire menu to those pressed for time, OR pick up your online order inside our restaurant. No matter what time of day, it's your 32 Shea! Local Places. Happy Faces. ™

Website

Location

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Directions

Gallery
32 Shea image
32 Shea image
32 Shea image

