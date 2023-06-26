- Home
600 Degrees Pizzeria & Draft House - Round Rock
201 East Main Street Suite 102
Round Rock, TX 78664
FOOD
Apps
Gourmet Cheese Bread
Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.
Garlic Knots
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
3 Meatballs
Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.
Salt & Pepper Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Hummus & Pita
House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.
Salads
House Salad
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.
Greek Salad
Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.
Wings
Subs
600 Grinder
Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.
Classic Meatball Sub
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom,white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.
Gyro Wrap
Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.
Desserts
Signature Pork Shanks
Extras/Sides
Side Ranch
Side Blu Cheese
Extra Salad Dressing
Extra Side of Wing Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Pesto
Side Bird Pepper
Extra Protein
Extra Topping
Side Celery
Side Hummus
Side Of Pita Bread
Side Garlic Butter
8 Ounce Ranch
Side Hot Honey
2oz of Mike's Hot Honey
Side of Fry Sauce
Side Jalapeno
Single Garlic Knot
Side of Pickles
PIZZA
14"
14" Traditional Cheese
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
14" Fresh Basil Pesto
Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
14" White
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
14" City Pie
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
14" East San Jose
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
14" El Camino
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
14" Georgetown
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
14" Green Goddess
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
14" Haight & Ashbury
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
14" La Jolla
Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.
14" Monte Sereno
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
14" Nob Hill
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
14" North Beach
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
14" North Shore
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
14" Number 23
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
14" Orig. Mama Gallo
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
14" Palo Alto
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
14" Pirate
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
14" Presidio
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
14" Queen Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
14" Royale w/ Cheese
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
14" San Jose Pie
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
14" Sunset
Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.
14" Bakers' Choice
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
14" Half and Half Specialty
14" Mikey V's Moroccan Shawarma
24" Giant Pie
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Traditional Cheese
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Gluten Free Pesto
Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Free White
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Free Bakers Choice
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
Gluten Free City Pie
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
Gluten Free East San Jose
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
Gluten Free El Camino
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
Gluten Free Georgetown
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
Gluten Free Green Goddess
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
Gluten Free La Jolla
Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.
Gluten Free Monte Sereno
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
Gluten Free Nob Hill
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
Gluten Free North Beach
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
Gluten Free North Shore
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
Gluten Free Number 23
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
Gluten Free Orig. Mama Gallo
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
Gluten Free Palo Alto
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
Gluten Free Pirate
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
Gluten Free Presidio
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
Gluten Free Queen Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
Gluten Free Royale w/ Cheese
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
Gluten Free San Jose Pie
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
Gluten Free Sunset
Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.
Gluten Free Pie of the Month
By the Slice
DRINKS
Soft Drinks
Drafts
!!Crowler!!
!!NA BEER!! Athletic
$3 draft
1)Taster
AquaBrew San Marcos Blonde
Boulevard Grapefruit Wheat
Boulevard Joker's Wit
Boulevard Tank 7
Golden Road Mango Cart
Karbach Love Street
Live Oak Hefe
New Belgium 1985
Saloon Door Tasty AF
Shiner Strawberry Blonde
Southern Heights Tahitian Dream
Wines
Eppa Sangria
Luna Red Blend
Malbec - Calle Alberti 154 Glass
Merlot - Les Jamelles Glass
Paris Valley Cab Glass
Pinot Noir - Chasing Lions Glass
Skyfall Merlot
Cabernet - Paris Valley BTL
Eppa Sangria BTL
Luna Red Blend BTL
Malbec - Calle Alberti 154 BTL
Merlot - Les Jamelles BTL
Pinot Noir - Chasing Lions BTL
Angelini Pinot Grigio
Carpene Malvolti Prosecco
Paris Valley Chardonnay Glass
Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Rose - Lago Glass
Sunflower Moscato
Chardonnay - Paris Valley BTL
Moscato - Dulcis San Silvestro BTL
Pinot Grigio - Angelini
Rose - Lago BTL
Ranga Ranga Sauv Blanc BTL
Bottle Water
MERCH
Bottled Drinks/Canned Beer
Six Pack
Altstad Kolsch
Austin EastCiders
Bishop Ciderdaze
Bishop Crackberry
Celis White
Deep Ellum Cadillac Bandito
Deschutes Fresh Haze
Indepence Native Texan
Independence Stash IPA
Karbach Love Street
Lagunitas Hazy Wonder
Lagunitas Island Beats
Meridian Hive Blackberry 4pk
Meridian Hive Peach 4pk
PHP Electric Jellyfish 4pk
Real Ale Firemans 4
Real Ale Fresh Kicks
Shiner Bock
Shiner Tex Hex IPA
St.Arnold Summer Pilsner
Stone Tangerine Express
Thirsty Planet Thirsty Goat
Twisted X McConauhaze
White Stone Long Gone Blonde
Coca-Cola Drinks
Bottled Soft Drinks
White Wine Bottles
Red Wine Bottles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
201 East Main Street Suite 102, Round Rock, TX 78664