90 Second Pizza - Chinatown Chinatown

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Marinara (No Cheese)

Marinara (No Cheese)

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, olive oil, and basil.

Arrabiata (Spicy)

Arrabiata (Spicy)

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, crushed red pepper, onion, garlic, parmesan, olive oil, and basil

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushroom, ham, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, bell peppers, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Napoli

Napoli

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, anchovies, olives, oregano, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Pizza Bianca (White)

Pizza Bianca (White)

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, mushroom, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Vegetariana Rossa

Vegetariana Rossa

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell pepper, eggplant, artichokes, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

90 Second Pizza

90 Second Pizza

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy salami, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

Al Pollo

Al Pollo

$10.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom, parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

California (White)

California (White)

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, olive oil, and basil

Half and Half

Half and Half

$10.99

Half and Half of two of our delicious specialty pizzas.

Vegan Pizza

Vegan

Vegan

$10.99

San marzano tomato sauce, vegan cheese, olive oil, and basil

Ortolana (Vegan)

Ortolana (Vegan)

$10.99

San marzano tomato sauce, vegan cheese, cherry tomatoes, olives, eggplant, olive oil, and basil

Boscaiola (Vegan)

Boscaiola (Vegan)

$10.99

San marzano tomato sauce, vegan cheese, artichokes, olives, mushrooms, olive oil, and basil

Campagnola (Vegan)

Campagnola (Vegan)

$10.99

San marzano tomato sauce, vegan cheese, bell peppers, eggplant, artichokes, olive oil, and basil

Contadina (Vegan)

$10.99

San marzano tomato sauce, vegan cheese, bell peppers, olives, onions, olive oil, and basil

Half and Half (Vegan)

$10.99

Drinks

Water bottle

Water bottle

$1.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99

Pepsi Soda Can

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi Soda Can

San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$1.99

San Pellegrino Orange Italian Soda

San Pellegrino Melograno e Arancia

San Pellegrino Melograno e Arancia

$1.99

San Pellegrino Pomegranate and Orange Italian Soda

Starry

Starry

$1.99Out of stock
Brisk Ice Tea

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.99Out of stock

Italian fresh-hand made dessert pastry cup tiramisu

Double Chocolate "Kinder" Mousse

Double Chocolate "Kinder" Mousse

$3.99Out of stock

Italian fresh-hand made dessert pastry cup double chocolate mousse inspired by Kinder Chocolate.

Misc.

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Raw pizza dough to cook at home

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You are 90 Seconds away from an authentic Neapolitan style pizza!

Website

Location

708 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

