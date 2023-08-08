Food食物

Appetizers小食

Spicy Chicken Wings(2)香酥辣翅

$3.25
Orleans Roasted Wings(2)奥尔良烤翅

$3.25
BBQ Chicken Tender川香鸡柳

$3.25

Spicy

Popcorn Chicken鸡米花

$5.98
Chicken Nuggets(6)鸡块

$3.98
Onion Rings (12)洋葱圏

$4.98

Mozzarella Sticks (6)奶酪棒

$4.98
French Fries薯条

$3.98

Cheese Fries芝士薯条

$4.98
Jumbo Shrimp (6)炸大虾

$5.98
Baby Shrimp炸小虾

$6.98

Corn Cob玉米棒

$4.98

Mac Cheese芝士通心粉

$3.98
Fried Dumplings(6)炸饺

$5.98

Chicken w/veggie, side of soy garlic sauce

Feng Yun Chicken Steak风云鸡排

$6.98

Cheese Chicken Steak爆浆鸡排

$6.98
Crispy Chicken Leg香酥手枪腿

$8.98
New Orleans Leg奥尔良手枪腿

$8.98
Spicy Crispy Chicken Leg香辣手枪腿

$8.98Out of stock
Orleans Grilled Chicken (whole)奥尔良烤鸡

$15.98Out of stock
Crispy Fried Chicken (whole)脆皮炸全鸡

$15.98

Pumpkin Rice Cake(4)南瓜饼

$6.98

White Rice (S)白饭

$2.00

Wrap肉卷

Crispy Chicken Wrap香酥鸡肉卷

$6.98

Grilled Chicken Wrap烤汁鸡肉卷

$6.98

Burger汉堡

Crispy Chicken Burger香酥鸡腿汉堡

$5.98
Crispy Chicken Breast Burger香酥鸡柳汉堡

$5.98
Grill Chicken Burger烤汁鸡腿汉堡

$6.98
Grill Chicken Breast Burger烤汁鸡柳汉堡

$6.98
Cod Burger鳕鱼汉堡

$7.98

Cheeseburger芝士牛肉汉堡

$7.98
Double Cheeseburger芝士双层牛肉汉堡

$9.98

Pineapple Grill Chicken Burger菠萝烤鸡汉堡

$8.98
Pineapple Beef Burger菠萝牛汉堡

$9.98

Meal套餐

Chicken Leg Meal手枪腿套餐

$10.98

Comes with Frie and a Soda.

Couple Set 情侣套餐

$21.98

2 Chicken Thigh Burger + Roasted Wings + Hot Wings + Popcorn Chicken +2 Sodas 2鸡腿堡 + 烤翅 + 辣翅 + 鸡米花 + 2汽水

Three People Set三人行

$32.98

1 Chicken Thigh Burger + Cod Burger + Cheeseburger + Frie + 1 pair Hot Wing + 1 Pair Roasted Wing + Popcorn Chicken + 3 Sodas 1鸡腿堡 + 鳕鱼堡 + 芝士牛肉堡 + 薯条 + 辣翅 + 烤翅 + 鸡米花 + 3汽水

Chicken Steak Feast翅炸风云

$33.98

(4) Chicken Breast + (4) Chicken Legs + (1 )Chicken Steak + (8) Spicy Chicken Wings. 4 大鸡块 + 4 鸡腿 + 1 风云鸡排 + 4 对辣翅.

Family Bucket全家桶

$47.98

2 Chicken Thigh Burger + Cheeseburger + Grilled Chicken Thigh Burger + Frie + (6) Chicken Nugget + Hot Wing + Roasted Wing + Crispy Whole Chicken + 4 Sodas. 2鸡腿堡 + 牛肉堡 + 烤汁鸡腿堡 + 薯条 + (6)小鸡块 + 辣翅 + 烤翅 + 炸全鸡 + 4 汽水.

Drop Box空投箱

$78.98

1 Cheeseburger + 2 Chicken Thigh Burger + Cod Burger + Grilled Chicken Burger + Fried Whole Chicken + 2 Hot Wings + 2 Roasted Wings + (6) Chicken Nugget + 1 Chicken Steak + Onion Ring + Popcorn Chicken + Frie + Mozzarella Stick + 5 Sodas. 牛肉堡 + 2 鸡腿堡 + 鳕鱼堡 + 烤汁鸡腿堡 + 炸全鸡 + 2对辣翅 + 2对烤翅 + 小鸡块 + 风云鸡排 + 洋葱圈 + 鸡米花 + 薯条 + 奶酪棒 + 5 汽水.

Combo汉堡套餐

Chicken Thigh Burger+ Fries + 1soda香酥鸡腿堡+薯条+汽水

$9.98
Chicken breast Burger+ Fries +1soda香酥鸡柳堡+薯条+汽水

$9.98
Grilled Chicken Burger+ Fries + 1Soda烤鸡腿堡+薯条+汽水

$10.98

Grilled Chicken Breast Burger+ Frie +Soda烤鸡柳堡+薯条+汽水

$10.98
Chicken Wrap + Fries + Soda鸡卷+薯条+汽水

$10.98

Grilled Chicken Wrap + Fries + Soda烤鸡卷+薯条+汽水

$10.98
Cod Burger + Fries + Soda鳕鱼堡+薯条+汽水

$10.98

Cheeseburger + Fries + Soda芝士牛肉堡+薯条+汽水

$10.98

Pineapple Chicken Burger+ Fries + Soda菠萝烤鸡堡+薯条+汽水

$11.98

Pineapple Beef Burger+ Fries + Soda菠萝牛肉堡+薯条+汽水

$12.98
Double Cheeseburger + Fries + Soda双层芝士牛肉堡+薯条+汽水

$12.98
Orleans Roast Wings (5 Set) + Soda(5对)烤翅+汽水

$15.98

Spicy Wings (5 Set) + Soda辣翅5对+汽水

$15.98
Orleans Grilled Chicken (whole) + Fries + Soda烤全鸡+薯条+汽水

$18.98Out of stock
Crispy Fried Chicken (whole) + Fries + Soda炸全鸡+薯条+汽水

$18.98

Mixed Chicken炸鸡

2 Pcs Chicken 2块炸鸡

$5.98

4 Pcs Chicken4块炸鸡

$10.98

6 Pcs Chicken6块炸鸡

$15.98

8 Pcs Chicken8块炸鸡

$20.98

10 Pcs Chicken10块炸鸡

$25.98

12 Pcs Chicken12块炸鸡

$30.98

16 Pcs Chicken16块炸鸡

$40.98

18 Pcs Chicken18块炸鸡

$44.98

21 Pcs Chicken21块炸鸡

$51.98

Iced Rice冰饭

98k Iced Rice 98K冰饭

$6.98
98k Milk Tea lced Rice奶茶冰饭

$7.98

Sauce酱汁

White Sauce白酱

$0.70

Honey Mustard蜂蜜芥末酱

$0.70

BBQ Sauce烧烤酱

$0.70

Tartar Sauce塔塔酱

$0.70

Thai Saucee 泰式酱

$0.70

Super Spicy Sauce超辣酱

$0.70

Honey Garlic Sauce蜂蜜蒜香酱

$0.70

Peking Sauce老北京酱

$0.70

Soy Garlic Sauce酱油蒜酱

$0.70Out of stock

芝士酱Cheese Sauce

$0.70

Rice Combo套餐饭

Orleans Chicken Rice奥尔良鸡肉饭

$12.98Out of stock

Chicken Steak w. Rice风云鸡排饭

$12.98Out of stock
Spicy Chicken Leg Rice香辣手枪腿饭

$13.98Out of stock
Crispy Chicken Leg脆皮手枪腿饭

$13.98Out of stock
Orlean Chicken Leg奥尔良手枪腿饭

$13.98Out of stock

Salad沙拉

Garden Salad花园沙拉

$7.98

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad烤鸡胸肉沙拉

$12.98

Orleans Chicken Salad奥尔良烤鸡肉沙拉

$12.98

Shrimp Salad虾沙拉

$13.98

Cheesecake芝士蛋糕

Strawberry草莓蛋糕

$4.98Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse巧克力慕斯蛋糕

$4.98Out of stock
Tiramisu提拉米苏

$4.98
Plain原味蛋糕

$4.98Out of stock

Beverage饮料

Sparkling气泡系列

Passion Sparkling百香果气泡

$4.98
Green Apple Sparkling青苹果气泡

$4.98

Peach Sparkling水蜜桃气泡

$4.98

Honey Dew Sparking哈密瓜气泡

$4.98
Heart of the Ocean Sparkling海洋之心

$6.98
Strawberry Sparkling草莓气泡

$4.98
Mango Sparkling芒果气泡

$4.98

Lychee Sparkling荔枝气泡

$4.98
Pineapple Sparkling凤梨气泡

$4.98

Milk Shake奶昔系列

Strawberry Milkshake草莓奶昔

$4.98
Oreo Milkshake奥利奥奶昔

$4.98
Chocolate Milkshake巧克力奶昔奶昔

$4.98
Original Milkshake原味奶昔

$4.98

Vallina Flavor

Milk Tea奶茶系列

Bubble Milk Tea珍珠奶茶

$4.98

Bubble Green MilkTea珍珠奶绿

$4.98
Coconut Milk Tea椰果奶茶

$4.98

Coconut Green Milk Tea椰果奶绿

$4.98

Pudding Milk Tea布丁奶茶

$4.98

Pudding Green Milk Tea布丁奶绿

$4.98

Red Beans Milk Tea红豆奶茶

$4.98

Red Beans Green Milk Tea红豆奶绿

$4.98

Popping Bubble MilkTea爆爆珠奶茶

$4.98

Popping Green Milk Tea爆爆珠奶绿

$4.98

Peach Oolong Tea桃香乌龙茶

$4.98

Peach Oolong Milk Tea桃香奶茶

$4.98

Rose Oolong Tea玫瑰乌龙茶

$4.98

Rose Oolong Milk Tea玫瑰奶茶

$4.98

Jasmine Green Tea茉香绿茶

$4.98

Jasmine Milk Tea茉香奶茶

$4.98

Four Seasons Spring Tea四季春茶

$4.98

Four Seasons Milk Tea四季奶茶

$4.98

Soda汽水

Dr. Pepper胡椒博士

$1.75

Sprite雪碧

$1.75

GingerAle姜汁

$1.75

Coke可口可乐

$1.75

Diet Coke健怡可乐

$1.75

Orange橙汁

$1.75

Bottle Water矿泉水

$1.50

Chinese Herbal Drink王老吉

$3.00

Seltzer Water气泡水

$1.50

Brisk Iced Tea冰茶

$1.75