A&V Grill and Kitchen 5162 van nuys blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A&V Grill Kitchen was created by two friends, Artur and Virab from Glendale, who decided to bring the authentic Amenian cousine to Los Angeles. Come in and enjoy!
Location
5162 van nuys blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant