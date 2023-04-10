Restaurant header imageView gallery

A&V Grill and Kitchen 5162 van nuys blvd

review star

No reviews yet

5162 van nuys blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

SALAD & SOUP

1. Armenian Salad

$10.00

2. Greek Salad

$10.00

3. Tabule

$10.00

4. Chicken Balls Soup

$8.00

APPETIZERS

1.Hummus

$8.00

2. Mutabel

$8.00

3.Felafel

$8.00

4.French Fries

$6.00

5.Pickles

$6.00

6. Rice

$6.00

7. Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$15.00

EXTRAS

1.Tomato

$1.00

2. Jalapeno

$1.00

3. Bread

$1.00

4. Garlic Sauce

$1.00

5.Pickles

$1.00

6. Shawarma sauce

$1.00

A LA CARTE

1. Beef Lula Kebab

$6.00

2. Chicken Lula Kebab

$6.00

3. Pork Chaps

$6.00

4. Chicken Breast

$8.00

5. Chicken Wings

$8.00

6. Beef Shish

$9.00

7. Lamb shish

$9.00

8. Salmon

$11.00

9. Sturgeon

$11.00

PLATE

1. Beef Lulu Kebab

$17.00

2. Chicken Lulu Kebab

$17.00

3. Pork Chaps

$17.00

4. Chicken Breast

$17.00

5. Chicken Wings

$17.00

6. Beef Shish

$18.00

7. Lamb Shish

$18.00

8. Chicken Breast & Lula

$19.00

9. Beef Shish & Lula

$19.00

10. Lamb Shish & Lula

$19.00

11. Beef & Chicken

$20.00

12. Lamb & Chicken

$20.00

13. Beef & Lamb

$20.00

14. Felafel

$17.00

15. Salmon

$22.00

16. Sturgeon

$22.00

COMBO PLATE

17. 1/2 Beef 1/2 Lulu

$18.99

18. 1/2 Chicken Breast / 1/2 Lulu

$18.99

19. 1/2 Lamb / 1/2 Lulu

$18.99

20. 1/2 Beef / 12/ Chicken Breast

$18.99

21. 1/2 Lamb / 1/2 Chicken Breast

$18.99

SHAWARMA WRAPS

1.Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$14.00

2.Beef Shawarma Wrap

$14.00

3.Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$14.00

4.Pork Shawarma Wrap

$14.00

5.Lulu Shawarma Wrap

$12.00

6. Felafel Shawarma Wrap

$12.00

DRINKS

1.Bottle Water

$2.00

2. Sodas

$2.00

3. Mineral Water

$3.00

4.Armenian Drinks

$3.00

5. Yogurt Drink

$3.00

6. JUICE

$3.00
A&V Grill Kitchen was created by two friends, Artur and Virab from Glendale, who decided to bring the authentic Amenian cousine to Los Angeles. Come in and enjoy!

5162 van nuys blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

