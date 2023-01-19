Restaurant header imageView gallery

After Hour Pizza

603 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Pepperoni Slice

$2.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (4pcs)

Mozzarella Sticks (4pcs)

$2.99

Whole Pie

Margherita

Margherita

$27.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Fresh Basil, and EVOO!!

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$27.00

Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage

Supreme

Supreme

$27.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Black Olives

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Shredded Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles all cooked together!!

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$27.00
Sausage

Sausage

$27.00
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$27.00

Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, Cheese, and your choice of either Ham or Bacon

Veggie

Veggie

$27.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Banana Peppers.

Cheesy

Cheesy

$24.00

Classic Cheese

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$27.00

Up to 6 toppings

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Wings come in 8, 16, and 36 count with your choice of sauce.

Extras

Dressing

NA Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50

Mtn Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
New York Pizza with LAS VEGAS STYLE

603 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89101

